China says ex-leader's wife does not contest murder charge
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

China says ex-leader's wife does not contest murder charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HEFEI, China, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, did not raise objections in court on Thursday to charges against her of murdering a British businessman, a court official said.

“The trial finished this afternoon and the court adjourned,” official Tang Yigan told reporters in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei.

“During the trial (Gu) Kailai was in good shape and mentally stable,” he added.

“The court will, during the adjournment, seriously and thoroughly consider the evidence, take into consideration the arguments of both sides, and according to facts and the law ... the trial committee will announce the verdict after discussion. The date of the verdict will be announced.”

Gu and her co-accused, family aide Zhang Xiaojun, are charged with poisoning Briton Neil Heywood last year in a case that has rocked the Communist Party leadership.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
