FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China ICBC says will be responsible to investors in troubled shadow banking product - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

China ICBC says will be responsible to investors in troubled shadow banking product - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s top lender, which helped market a troubled shadow bank product, has said it will bear some responsibility for repaying investors and will inform them of its decision regarding the product before Jan. 28, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China <1398.HK), which helped market a trust product issued by China Credit Trust Co Ltd to wealthy investors, had previously said it would not bear the “main responsibility” for repaying investors. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.