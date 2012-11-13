FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's total social financing data since 2002
#Asia
November 13, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

China's total social financing data since 2002

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China's total social financing
(TSF), a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, jumped 64
percent to 1.29 trillion yuan ($207 billion) in October from a
year earlier.
    Although the concept of the TSF was only invented in 2011,
in September the central bank retrospectively published all
monthly data on its components back to 2002.
    Below is a breakdown of different items included in total
social financing disclosed by the central bank. 
      
       Percentage of total TSF
 Year  Yuan   Foreign   Design  Trust   Bank   Corpo  Non-financi
       loans  currency   ted    loans   bill    ate     l firms
               loans    loans          accept  bonds     share
                                        nces           issuance
 2002  91.9     3.6      0.9     --     -3.5    1.8       3.1
 2003  81.1     6.7      1.8     --     5.9     1.5       1.6
 2004  79.2     4.8      10.9    --      -1     1.6       2.4
 2005  78.5     4.7      6.5     --     0.1     6.7       1.1
 2006  73.8     3.4      6.3     1.9    3.5     5.4       3.6
 2007  60.9     6.5      5.7     2.9    11.2    3.8       7.3
 2008  70.3     2.8      6.1     4.5    1.5     7.9       4.8
 2009   69      6.7      4.9     3.1    3.3     8.9       2.4
 2010  56.7     3.5      6.2     2.8    16.7    7.9       4.1
 2011  58.2     4.5      10.1    1.6     8     10.6       3.4
 Jan-  57.3     4.6      7.3     6.0    6.5    13.3       1.9
 ept                                                  
 2012                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John
Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
