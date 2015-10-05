China typhoon kills six, knocks out power as tornado snaps trees

BEIJING, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A typhoon bringing heavy rain churned inland through southern China on Monday, a day after making landfall, killing at least six people, injuring hundreds, knocking out power and overturning cars.

The storm made landfall in the southern province of Guangdong on Sunday, triggering widespread blackouts, state media said. Winds knocked out power grids along the coast, leaving large areas without electricity, water or telecommunications.

TV footage showed trees snapped in two by a tornado spawned by the storm and a building at a construction raised from the ground like a toy. A crane toppled from a high-rise under construction.

The storm is expected to lose strength as it heads northwest. Authorities warned that flooding and mudslides were possible in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

Authorities have cancelled dozens of flights, evacuated thousands and returned nearly 64,000 fishing boats to harbour in the south, state television reported.

Some coastal high-speed trains were suspended, including a route linking Haikou to Sanya in the island province of Hainan, state media said.

The typhoon coincides with a week-long public holiday in China, and tourist spots including a popular volcanic island have been closed. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)