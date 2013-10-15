FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to give London $13.1 bln RQFII quota -governments
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 15, 2013 / 6:08 AM / 4 years ago

China to give London $13.1 bln RQFII quota -governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China is set to grant London-based investors the right to use their yuan to buy up to 80 billion yuan ($13.1 billion) worth of mainland stocks, bonds and money market instruments, the Chinese and British governments said on Tuesday.

The approval for London’s right to join the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor plan, also known as the RQFII, marks the first time the scheme has expanded beyond Hong Kong.

In return, the British government has agreed to start talks to allow Chinese banks to set up wholesale units in the United Kingdom, the two governments said in a statement. ($1 = 6.1079 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.