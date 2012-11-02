FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights boss calls on China to address Tibetan protests
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

U.N. rights boss calls on China to address Tibetan protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official urged China on Friday to address longstanding grievances that have led to an “alarming escalation” in desperate forms of protest by Tibetans, including some 60 self-immolations since March.

“Social stability in Tibet will never be achieved through heavy security measures and suppression of human rights,” Navi Pillay said in a rare statement critical of China.

The victims include seven Tibetans who set fire to themselves in the past two weeks in protest against what they claim is repressive Chinese rule in the Himalayan region.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.