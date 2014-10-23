China Unicom Jan-Sept net income rises 26.1 percent

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd saw net income for the first three quarters of 2014 increase 26.1 percent to 10.56 billion yuan ($1.73 billion), as its high-paying 3G subscriber base continued to grow.

Unicom said total subscribers reached 297.1 million by the end of September, including 145.71 million 3G and 4G LTE users.

The company is still awaiting a full license to operate its next-generation 4G network, which is expected to boost revenue. (1 US dollar = 6.1190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gerry Shih)