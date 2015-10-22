FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Unicom 9-month net profit falls 23 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 22, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

China Unicom 9-month net profit falls 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd’s net income for the first nine months fell 23 percent as the company continued to lose lucrative high-speed data customers to rivals such as China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd.

China’s second-largest telecom carrier posted a net income of 8.18 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in the nine months ended September, while revenue fell 3.8 percent to 179.8 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The company has been struggling to retain users, with its total number of mobile subscribers falling 3.2 percent by the end of September from a year earlier to 287.6 million.

Analysts said, however, China’s move to consolidate towers and related assets earlier this month would be particularly beneficial to smaller players like China Unicom as it could help alleviate the shortage of prime sites for their 4G services roll-out. ($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Yimou Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.