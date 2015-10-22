China Unicom 9-month net profit falls 23 pct

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd’s net income for the first nine months fell 23 percent as the company continued to lose lucrative high-speed data customers to rivals such as China Mobile Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd.

China’s second-largest telecom carrier posted a net income of 8.18 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in the nine months ended September, while revenue fell 3.8 percent to 179.8 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The company has been struggling to retain users, with its total number of mobile subscribers falling 3.2 percent by the end of September from a year earlier to 287.6 million.

Analysts said, however, China’s move to consolidate towers and related assets earlier this month would be particularly beneficial to smaller players like China Unicom as it could help alleviate the shortage of prime sites for their 4G services roll-out. ($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Yimou Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)