Unicom Q1 net profit falls over 4 pct
April 23, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Unicom Q1 net profit falls over 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said net income fell more than 4 percent from a year earlier to 3.16 billion yuan ($510 million) in the first quarter ended March, as the country’s newly enforced value-added tax exacerbated the telecom carrier’s declining business.

Revenue at China’s second-largest telecom carrier fell 3 percent to 74.3 billion yuan ($11.99 billion) as revenue from telecom services fell 5.6 percent. ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Gerry Shih; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

