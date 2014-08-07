FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Unicom H1 net income up 26 pct on strong 3G, 4G sales
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 7, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

China Unicom H1 net income up 26 pct on strong 3G, 4G sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Unicom, the country’s second-biggest wireless carrier, said first-half net income rose 26 percent to 6.7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) as sales from its mobile 3G and 4G businesses jumped by a third.

Revenues gained 3.6 percent to 149.6 billion yuan, China Unicom said on Thursday after the Hong Kong stock market close.

China Unicom shares ended down 1.6 percent versus a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index. (1 US dollar = 6.1578 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.