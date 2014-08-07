China Unicom H1 net income up 26 pct on strong 3G, 4G sales

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Unicom, the country’s second-biggest wireless carrier, said first-half net income rose 26 percent to 6.7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) as sales from its mobile 3G and 4G businesses jumped by a third.

Revenues gained 3.6 percent to 149.6 billion yuan, China Unicom said on Thursday after the Hong Kong stock market close.

China Unicom shares ended down 1.6 percent versus a 0.8 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index. (1 US dollar = 6.1578 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)