China rejects about 2,000 T U.S. distillers grains over GMO-trade
December 26, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

China rejects about 2,000 T U.S. distillers grains over GMO-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has rejected about 2,000 tonnes of U.S. dried distillers grains (DDGs), a corn by-product, and will impose strict checks over an unapproved genetically-modified (GMO) strain, traders said on Thursday.

The move follows the rejection of more than half a million tonnes of U.S. corn after authorities detected the presence of MIR 162, a GMO variety developed by Syngenta AG and not approved for import by China’s agriculture ministry. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

