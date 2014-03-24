China demands explanation from U.S. on Huawei spying report

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China wants a clear explanation from Washington over a report that the U.S. National Security Agency infiltrated servers in the headquarters of a Chinese telecoms giant, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Hong Lei, the spokesman, made the remarks at a regular briefing, adding that China was seriously concerned about the spying allegations.

The New York Times and German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday reported on classified documents, provided by former agency contractor Edward Snowden, that detailed the spying operation. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)