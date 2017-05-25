China welcomes growing U.S. soy, cotton imports - commerce ministry

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China welcomes increasing imports of U.S. soybeans, cotton and other farm products, the commerce ministry said in a report on trade relations with the United States.

Beijing is also speeding up negotiations on quarantine requirements for U.S. beef that would allow market access in China, potentially benefitting 6 million U.S. farmers, it added.

The comments, highlighting some of the positive points in trade between the two partners, come amid U.S. concerns over a large trade imbalance between the two countries in China's favour.