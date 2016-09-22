FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China conditionally lifts import ban on some U.S. beef - agri ministry
September 22, 2016 / 3:57 AM / a year ago

China conditionally lifts import ban on some U.S. beef - agri ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China has conditionally lifted an import ban on some shipments of U.S. boneless beef and beef on the bone, the agriculture ministry and quality watchdog said on Thursday.

The lifting of the ban applies to imports of beef that are under 30 months old, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Agriculture's website. The removal of the ban remains subject to completion of quarantine requirements, which will be issued later, the ministry said, without providing further details.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told a business dinner in New York on Tuesday that China would soon allow imports of beef on the bone from the United States. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
