SINGAPORE, June 20 China will allow beef imports
from the United States starting from June 20, China's food
quality watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.
Boneless and bone-in beef from cattle under 30 months of age
will be eligible for imports, according to the statement
published on the website of the General Administration of
Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.
Beef destined for China must be from cattle that can be
traced to its birth farm, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)