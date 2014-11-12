FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Republican leader criticizes Obama's climate deal with China
#Energy
November 12, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate Republican leader criticizes Obama's climate deal with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday criticized President Barack Obama’s climate deal with China, saying it doesn’t require the Chinese to do anything to restrict carbon emissions for 16 years.

“The problem is the president continues to send signals that he has no intention of moving toward the middle,” McConnell, of Kentucky, told reporters. “I was particularly distressed by the deal he has reached with the Chinese on his current trip.”

“As I read the agreement, it requires the Chinese to do nothing at all for 16 years, while these carbon emission restrictions are creating havoc in my state and in other states across the country.”

China and the United States agreed on Wednesday to new limits on carbon emissions starting in 2025. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

