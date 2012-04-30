Clinton says will raise human rights in China

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday she would discuss every issue between the United States and China, including human rights, in Beijing this week but she declined specific comment on the case of dissident Chen Guangcheng.

“A constructive relationship includes talking very frankly about those areas where we do not agree, including human rights. That is the spirit that is guiding me as I take off for Beijing tonight and I can certainly guarantee that we will be discussing every mater including human rights that is pending between us,” Clinton said at a news conference. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)