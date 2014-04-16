FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China pledges to push forward with currency reform after U.S. criticism
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

China pledges to push forward with currency reform after U.S. criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it will push forward with reform of its renminbi exchange rate mechanism after the United States criticised Beijing for keeping its currency weak.

China hopes the United States can see this clearly and “properly handle the relevant issues”, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at a daily news briefing.

The Obama administration on Tuesday stopped short of declaring China a currency manipulator, but expressed doubt over the resolve of the world’s second-largest economy to let market forces guide the value of the yuan. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.