China says committed to countering Internet hacking
September 17, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

China says committed to countering Internet hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China opposes Internet hacking and is committed to countering such activities, and Beijing and Washington are fully capable of cooperating in cyberspace, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Thursday.

President Barack Obama called for an international framework on Wednesday to prevent the Internet from being “weaponised” as a tool of national aggression, while holding out the prospect of a forceful U.S. response to China over hacking attacks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Washington next week on his first state visit to the United States. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

