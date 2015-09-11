FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China tells U.S. to stop "groundless" hacking accusations
#IT Services & Consulting
September 11, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

China tells U.S. to stop "groundless" hacking accusations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday called on the United States to stop its “groundless accusations” after America’s top intelligence official said the country must beef up cyber security against China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei was responding to testimony to a congressional committee on Thursday by the director of national intelligence, James Clapper, on Beijing’s conduct in cyberspace, just weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a state visit to Washington. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Michael Martina)

