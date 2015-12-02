White House, China discuss cyber commitments in meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Two top advisers to U.S. President Barack Obama met on Wednesday with Chinese State Councilor Guo Shengkun to discuss cyber issues and the threat posed by Islamic State militants, the White House said.

Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, and Lisa Monaco, his counterterrorism adviser, met Guo “to underscore the importance of full adherence” to commitments made during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the White House in September, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)