U.S. says helped dissident Chen into its Beijing embassy
May 2, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

U.S. says helped dissident Chen into its Beijing embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. officials said on Wednesday that U.S. embassy staff had helped the blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng enter the mission in Beijing after he escaped from house arrest.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Chen plans to remain in China where the United States would continue to monitor how he was being treated.

“This was an extraordinary case involving exceptional circumstances, and we do not anticipate that it will be repeated,” one of the officials said.

