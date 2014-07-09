FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China vice premier says reforms cannot be rushed
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China vice premier says reforms cannot be rushed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects lead, attribution; removes reference to China speeding up currency reforms)

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said on Wednesday that China needed to find the right speed in its financial reforms.

“If reforms go too fast, we could be bogged down in details and make fatal mistakes in China’s reforms and opening up. If it’s too slow, China’s reform process could be affected and the United States ... will put pressures (on China),” he said, on the opening day of annual high level talks with the United States.

“How to quicken reforms when the time is right and slow down when needed is something we need to grasp in China’s reform process and an issue to be resolved at the Strategic Economic Dialogue. We find a reasonable balance.”

Speaking earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that moving to a market-determined exchange rate would be a crucial step for China.

Wang said that Lew had told him China should speed up the reform of its exchange rate mechanism. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.