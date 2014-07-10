FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China, U.S. to avoid disorderly, competitive currency depreciation
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

China, U.S. to avoid disorderly, competitive currency depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China and the United States have agreed to avoid sustained, disorderly and competitive currency depreciation, the Chinese government said on Thursday after annual high-level talks between the two countries.

China also agreed to increase currency flexibility to reflect economic fundamentals, the government said in a statement.

It will continue to push forward foreign exchange rate reform, interest rate reform, and reduce currency intervention when conditions permit.

Beijing will also expand domestic demand as the main engine of the economy, the government added, and hasten pricing reforms in its oil, electricity and natural gas markets.

The government will also widen reforms of state-owned firms and set up communication with the U.S. on corporate governance. (Reporting By Kevin Yao; Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.