China, U.S. agree to push for IMF reforms for emerging economies-vice premier

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China and the United States agreed to push forward reforms at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase quotas for emerging economies, China's vice premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday.

The United States also will fully consider the impact that normalising monetary policy will have on international markets, he added, at the end of high-level talks between China and the United States in Beijing.

One U.S. bank and one Chinese bank will be appointed to act as clearing banks for yuan business in the U.S., he added. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)