China committed to cutting FX intervention -Lew

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China is committed to reducing its intervention in the foreign exchange market and is preparing to increase the transparency of its currency policy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said separately that China and the United States had a frank exchange about cyber security issues and agreed to continue those discussions.

Lew and Kerry were speaking at the end of annual high-level talks between China and the United States. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)