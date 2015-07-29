FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China reaction to stock market fall will affect reform -U.S.' Lew
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

China reaction to stock market fall will affect reform -U.S.' Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday that the Chinese government’s reaction to its falling stock market will signal how dedicated the country is to its reform agenda.

“They need to move from a heavily centralized industrial model to a more consumer-oriented, competitive market model. That’s going to mean change, and that kind of change is going to be disruptive,” he told reporters.

“I think the serious question that comes out of the market is, what does it mean in terms of China’s resolve to continue with the reform program?”

Lew said the Chinese government will have to balance economic theory with the pace of change they can implement.

“I hope for the sake of China’s economy and the world economy that they stick to the reform agenda,” he said. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

