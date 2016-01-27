FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. and China must find way forward on N. Korea, S. China Sea - Kerry
January 27, 2016 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. and China must find way forward on N. Korea, S. China Sea - Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States and China must find a way forward on the North Korea nuclear issue and the situation in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday during a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Clearly we have several important issues that we need to find the way forward on,” Kerry said, according to a pool media report on the meeting, calling North Korea’s nuclear program “a major challenge to global security”.

“The second issue is of course concerns and activities in the South China Sea,” Kerry said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

