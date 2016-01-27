Kerry says China-N.Korea goods and services possible area for UN sanctions

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that goods and services exchange between China and North Korea is one area where steps could be taken by the U.N. Security Council to sanction North Korea after its Jan. 6 nuclear test.

Kerry, speaking to reporters after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said Washington was looking at actions that would not be punitive to North Korea’s people. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)