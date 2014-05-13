China urges U.S. Kerry to be "objective" on South China Sea dispute

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the South China Sea dispute with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and urged him to speak and act cautiously, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Wang urged Kerry to be objective, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing.

Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships near the disputed Paracel Islands.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate maritime dispute with Japan. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)