China's Cui says QE3 adds to market uncertainty, inflation pressure
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

China's Cui says QE3 adds to market uncertainty, inflation pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest round of quantitative easing is adding to financial market instability and inflationary pressure in emerging markets, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank announced further quantitative easing last month, dubbed QE3, with a fresh round of bond-buying to stimulate the economy, purchasing $40 billion of mortgage debt each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.

“We are affected by the external environment,” Cui told reporters at a briefing in Brussels, commenting on China’s economy.

“We are feeling the pain brought about by the situation in the United States and in Europe.”

Cui added: “For instance, the recent so-called QE3, I think, is adding to the instability on the international financial markets, is adding to the imported inflationary pressure for developing economies, including China, and is adding to the uncertainty in the commodity market and this would in turn affect food security for many countries.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
