China "extremely concerned" at US military plan in South China Sea
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 13, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

China "extremely concerned" at US military plan in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China is “extremely concerned” at a U.S. plan to consider dispatching military ships and aircraft to the disputed waters of the South China Sea, it said on Wednesday.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, made the remarks at a regular briefing.

The Pentagon is weighing the move to assert freedom of navigation around rapidly growing Chinese-made artificial islands in the contested sea, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

