FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to raise passport map issue with China
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 27, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S. to raise passport map issue with China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The United States will raise concerns with China over a new map in Chinese passports which details claims to disputed maritime territory, alarming some of its Southeast Asian neighbors, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We do have concerns about this map which is causing tension and anxiety between and among the states in the South China Sea,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing. “We do intend to raise this with the Chinese in terms of it not being helpful to the environment we all seek to resolve these issues.”

The Philippines and Vietnam have in recent days condemned the new microchip-equipped passports, saying the map they contain violates their national sovereignty by marking disputed waters as Chinese territory..

India, which also claims two Himalayan regions shown on the map as Chinese territory, is responding by issuing visas stamped with its own version of the borders.

The United States, which has urged China and its Southeast Asian neighbors to agree on a code of conduct as a first step toward reducing tensions over the South China Sea, will continue to accept the new Chinese passports because they meet the standards of a legal travel document.

“That’s a different matter than whether it’s politically smart or helpful to be taking steps that antagonize countries that we want to see a negotiation happen with,” Nuland said. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.