China to extend anti-subsidy measures on U.S. broiler chicken imports

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said it will extend anti-subsidy measures on imports of U.S. broiler chicken products for a further five years, effective from August 30.

A suspension of the measures would potentially hurt Chinese firms, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website on Monday.

China first imposed the duties on chicken imports from the United States in 2010 on the grounds that they were priced below fair market value and this was injuring Chinese producers.