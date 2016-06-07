REFILE-China to give 250 bln yuan RQFII investment quota to U.S. - c.bank vice gov

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday)

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China will grant the United States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) quota under its Renminbi Qualififed Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, a central bank vice governor said on Tuesday.

Yi Gang made the announcement at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing, without providing further details of the timeframe.

Launched in 2011, the RQFII programme allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland China, including stocks, bonds and money market investments. ($1 = 6.5712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)