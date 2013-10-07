FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US should take steps to avoid debt crisis -China vice finmin
October 7, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

US should take steps to avoid debt crisis -China vice finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States should take decisive steps to avoid a debt crisis and ensure the safety of Chinese investments, China’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Monday.

Time is running out for a U.S. decision on raising the debt ceiling and China hopes the United States can “learn lessons from history”, Zhu told reporters in Beijing in the Chinese government’s first public response to the U.S. government shutdown.

The crisis has forced U.S. President Barack Obama to cancel a tour of Asia, including a visit to the Indonesian resort island of Bali for a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders. Secretary of State John Kerry has come in his place.

