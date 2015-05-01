FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says China's activity in South China Sea won't help peace
May 1, 2015

U.S. says China's activity in South China Sea won't help peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday that China’s activities building on reclaimed land in the South China Sea do not contribute to peace in the region, regardless of how the facilities are used.

China has said the United States and other countries would be welcome to use civilian facilities it is building for search and rescue and other purposes. State spokesman Jeff Rathke said the U.S. position is that this activity does not add to regional stability. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

