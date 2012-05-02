FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says never spoke to Chen about any threats to his family
May 2, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

US says never spoke to Chen about any threats to his family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department sought to counter reports that Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng may have left the U.S. embassy in Beijing because of physical or legal threats to his family, saying that it never discussed any such threats with him.

“At no time did any U.S. official speak to Chen about physical or legal threats to his wife and children. Nor did Chinese officials make any such threats to us,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in an emailed statement.

“U.S. interlocutors did make clear that if Chen elected to stay in the Embassy, Chinese officials had indicated to us that his family would be returned to Shandong, and they would lose their opportunity to negotiate for reunification,” she added.

