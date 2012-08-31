FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China not appealing against WTO ruling in bank card case
August 31, 2012

China not appealing against WTO ruling in bank card case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China will not appeal against a World Trade Organization ruling that found it had discriminated against U.S. bank card suppliers such as Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc in favour of a state-owned enterprise, a trade official said on Friday.

China needed to declare its intention to appeal before a meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Friday formally adopted a ruling published last month, which handed the United States an election-year trade policy victory against China.

