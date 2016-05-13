FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China asks for WTO resolution for subsidy dispute with U.S.
May 13, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

China asks for WTO resolution for subsidy dispute with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it had asked for the World Trade Organisation’s dispute resolution mechanism to be activated over a subsidy case bought against it by the United States.

The U.S. complaint, which dates back to at least 2012, covers Chinese-made products that include solar panels, steel sinks, kitchen shelving and citric acid.

The Commerce Ministry said the United States had ignored WTO rules and seriously harmed the interests of Chinese companies, so it had decided to ask for the dispute resolution mechanism of the trade body to be activated. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
