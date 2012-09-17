FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China launches WTO challenge over US anti-subsidy tariffs
September 17, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

China launches WTO challenge over US anti-subsidy tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge a new U.S. law on “countervailing duties”, or tariffs intended to combat export-promoting subsidies.

The complaint, filed hours after the United States said it would launch a wide-ranging trade complaint against China’s support for car exports, potentially affects close to 30 products that have previously been targeted by U.S. duties, a trade official familiar with the case said.

In a brief statement, the WTO said the products included steel, tires, magnets, chemicals, kitchen appliances, wood flooring and wind towers.

