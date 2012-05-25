FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China WTO case targets US solar, wind, steel imports
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

China WTO case targets US solar, wind, steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - A trade complaint by China at the
World Trade Organization on Friday targets U.S. duties on wind
towers, solar panels, aluminium extrusions and various steel
products, a Chinese trade official told Reuters on Friday.	
    The full list of products involved in the trade complaint is
as follows:	
 Thermal Paper
 Pressure Pipe
 Line Pipe
 Citric Acid
 Lawn Groomers
 Kitchen Shelving
 Oil country Tubular Goods
 Wire Strand
 Steel Grating
 Wire Decking
 Magnesia Bricks
 Seamless Pipe
 Print Graphics
 Drill Pipe
 Aluminum Extrusions
 Wood Flooring
 Steel Wheels
 Steel Wire
 Steel Cylinders
 Solar Panels
 Wind Towers
 Steel Sinks
 	
	
 (Reporting by Tom Miles)

