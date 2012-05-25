China WTO case targets US solar, wind, steel imports

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - A trade complaint by China at the World Trade Organization on Friday targets U.S. duties on wind towers, solar panels, aluminium extrusions and various steel products, a Chinese trade official told Reuters on Friday. The full list of products involved in the trade complaint is as follows: Thermal Paper Pressure Pipe Line Pipe Citric Acid Lawn Groomers Kitchen Shelving Oil country Tubular Goods Wire Strand Steel Grating Wire Decking Magnesia Bricks Seamless Pipe Print Graphics Drill Pipe Aluminum Extrusions Wood Flooring Steel Wheels Steel Wire Steel Cylinders Solar Panels Wind Towers Steel Sinks (Reporting by Tom Miles)