Obama-era trade law survives Chinese appeal at WTO
July 7, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Obama-era trade law survives Chinese appeal at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 7 (Reuters) - China failed to overturn a U.S. law targeting unfair trade subsidies on Monday, when the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body said it did not have enough information to uphold China’s appeal against an earlier WTO ruling.

China had claimed that the U.S. “Public Law 112-99”, also known as the GTX legislation, which was signed by President Barack Obama in March 2012, broke world trade rules, but a WTO dispute panel ruled against it in March.

However, the Appellate Body also left intact another part of the panel’s ruling, which said that the United States had wrongly “double counted” while punishing Chinese goods for being both subsidised and unfairly priced. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Robert Evans)

