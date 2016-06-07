FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's yuan fixing regime becoming more stable and transparent - c.bank vice governor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

China's yuan fixing regime becoming more stable and transparent - c.bank vice governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan fixing regime is becoming more stable and transparent, a central bank vice governor said on Tuesday, while reiterating that internationalisation of the currency will be market-oriented.

Speaking at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing, Yi Gang also said that the central bank is prepared for a possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. The People's Bank of China has good and effective communication with the Federal Reserve, he added.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday that it was critical for China to continue moving toward a more market-oriented exchange rate and clearly communicate its actions to the market. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.