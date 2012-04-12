FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Losses for China's top 5 utilities climb nearly 12-fold in Jan -report
April 12, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Losses for China's top 5 utilities climb nearly 12-fold in Jan -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - China’s top five utilities posted combined losses of 2 billion yuan ($317.05 million) in January, up nearly twelve-fold from a year ago, bringing their debt-to-asset ratio to more than 80 percent, the Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The losses came as slower economic activity crimped power demand, with rising finance costs and higher coal prices aggravating the situation, the paper said, citing a report by the Ministry of Finance.

The five state-owned power utilities are parent firms of Huaneng Power International , Huadian Power , Datang International Power Generation Co , China Power International and GD Power Development Co.

Total power generation by the five firms was 179.92 billion kilowatt hours (KHW) in January, down 8.3 percent from a year ago, with thermal power generation down 3.7 percent at 169.7 billion KWH.

However, total finance costs for the month jumped 32.6 percent from a year ago to 9.47 billion yuan, hit by higher borrowing costs due to larger debts.

Coal prices rose 5 percent on year to average at 769 yuan a tonne in January, the paper said.

Chinese power generators have been struggling with soaring coal costs in recent years because Beijing continues to tightly limit the prices the utilities can charge customers. ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

