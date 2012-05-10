Vale targets China firms over mega ship standoff

* Vale stops hiring ore carriers from some Chinese firms

* Move in reaction to China’s ban on Vale’s huge ships

* Industry group urges Vale to stop producing mega ships

By Alison Leung and Randy Fabi

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale , the world’s largest iron ore producer, has stopped hiring vessels from some Chinese shipping firms in retaliation to Beijing’s efforts to keep the miner’s huge ships out of the country, traders and industry sources said.

Chinese shipowners successfully campaigned Beijing earlier this year to not allow the world’s biggest dry bulk ships into Vale’s top market due to concerns over safety and their potential impact on loss-making domestic maritime fi r ms.

The ongoing tensions over Valemaxes, which weigh up to 400,000 tonnes, underscores how the economic interests of the world’s largest consumer of commodities - China - and one of the world’s largest suppliers of them - Brazil - are often at odds.

“There are indeed some business conflicts between Vale and China, and Vale indeed has halted the use of some Chinese ships,” said a Chinese industry official familiar with the dispute, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A Hong-Kong based iron ore trader said Vale had stopped using Chinese iron ore carriers “about four months ago to get even with the Valemax ban by the Chinese government.”

Vale officials in Asia were not immediately available for comment.

The miner’s huge ships have been forced to take a more costly route to deliver iron ore to China due to Beijing’s ban, opening up an iron ore transshipment hub in the Philippines’ Subic Bay port in February.

At the Philippine port, Vale hires smaller capesize vessels from other shipowners via public tenders to transport the iron ore to China. Industry officials said Chinese companies, such as China Ocean Shipping Co (COSCO Group), have been excluded from participating in these tenders, industry officials said.

“I hope this can be solved. All of them should look to the long term, not be emotional and should not take any actions that will violate the market principle,” said Zhang Shouguo, secretary general of China Shipowners’ Association.

State-owned COSCO, hard hit by a severe downturn in the dry bulk freight market, has been the most vocal critic of Vale’s huge ships. COSCO and others fear that the ships will be used by the miner to monopolize the lucrative iron ore trade between the two nations.

Vale sells around 40 percent of its annual iron ore output of about 300 million tonnes to China.

“Vale’s ships are too big and are beyond Chinese ports’ capability to handle safely,” Zhang said. “They should alter those ships to below 350,000 deadweight tonnes and stop building those in the pipeline.”

Despite the opposition, Vale has been unwavering in its plan to flood the world’s shipping market with dry bulk capacity, after it was hit by sharp spikes in global shipping rates in 2007 and 2008.

Vale has said the objective of directly or indirectly building the fleet of 35 huge ships is to reduce the freight and environmental costs of getting its iron ore over long hauls from Brazilian ports to clients in Asia and Europe. At least seven of these vessels have been delivered and are in service. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)