Anbang Insurance raises its stake in China Vanke

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in China Vanke , the country’s largest developer, to 7.01 percent by acquiring shares worth 2.84 billion yuan ($438.42 million) as Chinese insurers beef up their property portfolios.

Anbang’s share acquisition also comes days after a war of words between Vanke’s Chairman Wang Shi and its biggest shareholder - property and insurance group Shenzhen Jushenghua Co - over control of the property developer.

Anbang bought China Vanke Co Ltd’s shares for two consecutive days, according to disclosure filings on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.

It bought 105.4 million shares at an average price of 21.808 yuan each on Dec. 17, lifting its stake to 6.78 percent from 5.69 percent. It then acquired another 22.9 million shares at 23.551 yuan apiece the next day, boosting its holdings to 7.01 percent.

Chinese insurers have been investing increasingly in the property sector.

Last week, Anbang raised its stake in Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd to 30 percent and earlier this year, it acquired New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong exchange’s disclosure filings also showed that on Dec. 15, Shenzhen Jushenghua bought 118.4 million Vanke shares at an average price of 19.728 yuan per share, lifting its stake to 23.52 percent.

Jushenghua’s significant stake in Vanke has caused a spat between the management of both companies.

On Friday, Vanke’s chairman was quoted by the official China Securities Journal as saying that he didn’t welcome Shenzhen Jushenghua as its largest shareholder as the firm lacked “credibility” and would negatively impact Vanke.

In response, Jushenghua’s parent Baoneng Group said it had created huge value for its clients and had always enjoyed a “good reputation” since the company was founded. ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen, editing by David Evans)