China Vanke says welcomes Anbang as a major shareholder
December 24, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

China Vanke says welcomes Anbang as a major shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co hailed on Thursday a decision by privately owned Anbang Insurance Group to buy a stake, days after it dismissed as unwelcome a similar investment by Baoneng Group that made the insurance and property conglomerate its biggest shareholder.

China’s largest residential property developer by sales also said it wanted the insurers to help fund a restructuring, although it has previously raised unspecified concerns about Baoneng’s reputation.

Earlier this month, it said Baoneng had bought an over 20 percent stake via Shenzhen Jushenghua Co and affiliate Foresea Life Insurance, and on Tuesday, announced that Anbang had raised its stake to 7.01 percent after buying shares worth 2.84 billion yuan ($438.42 million).

In a statement on Thursday, Vanke’s Chairman Wang Shi said the property firm welcomed Anbang as a shareholder because it was “an internationally renowned Chinese company, a respected professional investor, with both capital strength and experience in property investment”.

“In Vanke’s own business transformation, we need support from insurance money, and we’re actively exploring cooperation opportunities with insurance money,” the statement said.

In contrast, Shi attacked Baoneng after it bought a stake in Vanke, saying the insurance firm lacked “credibility” and would negatively impact the company. Baoneng at the time said it had a “good reputation” and strictly abides by the law.

In response to Vanke’s statement, Anbang said it would “actively support” the company’s development.

Baoneng did not respond to several calls for comment.

Vanke’s shares have been suspended since Dec 18 pending an announcement about the restructuring. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

