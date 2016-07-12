FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Vanke, partners plan to pay Blackstone $1.9 bln for property firms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2016 / 2:00 AM / a year ago

China Vanke, partners plan to pay Blackstone $1.9 bln for property firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said it and partners planned to pay Blackstone Group L.P. and other third parties 12.9 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) to acquire some commercial property firms.

The country's largest listed property developer said in a statement it would spend about 3.9 billion yuan on the acquisitions but added that the financing of the deal would not entail the issuance of any securities.

Vanke did not identify its partners, the commercial property firms or the third parties that own the stakes with Blackstone. Vanke representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The developer also said it had not entered into any legally binding agreement regarding the deal, which was approved by its board on June 21.

Vanke is currently in the midst of a corporate power struggle that has pitted its biggest shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng, against Vanke's management.

$1 = 6.6917 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.