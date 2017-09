June 19 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen financial firm bought 23.97 million of its A-shares, or 0.22 percent of issued share capital, worth about 201 million yuan ($32.37 million) on June 13-19

